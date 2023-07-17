Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date

Ariana Grande has a new POV.

Two years after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez, the "One Last Time" singer and the real estate agent have broken up, multiple outlets report.

E! News has reached out to reps for Grande and Gomez and has not heard back.

The duo's split comes after she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield on July 16.

While Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, were last photographed in public together in January, she did publicly celebrate their wedding anniversary in May. Alongside a photo of the couple at their private ceremony—which took place at her home in Montecito, Calif., in 2021—Grande wrote, "I love him so."

At the time of their nuptials, a source told E! News, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

As for the ceremony, the insider described it as "tiny and intimate," and noted that the guest list included only close family and friends. "There was a lot of love," the source told E! News, "and everyone is really happy."