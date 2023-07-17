Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande has a new POV.
Two years after tying the knot with Dalton Gomez, the "One Last Time" singer and the real estate agent have broken up, multiple outlets report.
E! News has reached out to reps for Grande and Gomez and has not heard back.
The duo's split comes after she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships alongside her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield on July 16.
While Grande, 30, and Gomez, 27, were last photographed in public together in January, she did publicly celebrate their wedding anniversary in May. Alongside a photo of the couple at their private ceremony—which took place at her home in Montecito, Calif., in 2021—Grande wrote, "I love him so."
At the time of their nuptials, a source told E! News, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."
As for the ceremony, the insider described it as "tiny and intimate," and noted that the guest list included only close family and friends. "There was a lot of love," the source told E! News, "and everyone is really happy."
Grande and Gomez first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 but didn't officially confirm their relationship until he appeared in the music video for her and Justin Bieber's song "Stuck With U" in May of that year.
"They run in the same circle," a source close to the singer told E! News at the time, which was the height of the coronavirus pandemic. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."
Gomez, a real estate broker, proposed to Grande in December 2020 after 10 months of dating. Alongside photos of her stunning diamond ring, Grande wrote on Instagram at the time, "forever n then some."
Amid the engagement celebrations, one insider told E! News, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."
E! News also exclusively learned details about Gomez's process designing the ring for Grande.
"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," jeweler Jack Solow shared. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way."
"It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle," Solow noted, "and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."
To look back at Grande and Gomez's relationship one last time, keep reading...