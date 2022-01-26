Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Here we go again.
Just days after Demi Lovato threw some shade at a past relationship, joking that their "vibrator's better," their ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, took to Instagram with a very cryptic message of his own.
On Jan. 26, the Under the Dome actor posted a steamy photo of him wearing nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, black joggers and a pair of AirPods. In the caption of the shirtless snap, Max wrote alongside an emoji of a face with its tongue sticking out, "i never have complaints."
Back in July 2020, Demi and Max got engaged after mere months of dating. However, just two months after the seaside proposal, their engagement was called off following reports that Demi's family and friends didn't approve of the relationship. Max later claimed that he found out about the breakup through social media, though a source told E! News that "Demi did tell him beforehand."
Since then, Max has been vocal about how the relationship ended. When the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer poked fun at their short-lived engagement while hosting the 2020 People's Choice Awards, Max accused his ex of "exploiting our breakup for clout."
"Stop talking about me on award shows," he wrote in the comments section of one of Demi's Instagram posts. "Thanks."
For their part, Demi previously said that the broken engagement started a self-exploration journey into sexuality.
"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi shared in a March 2021 profile with Glamour. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."
The pop star added that they feel "too queer" to be with a cis man, saying, "I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."
Come May, Demi came out as non-binary and changed their preferred pronouns to they/them. Months later, they said that splitting with Max "was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself."
"When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self," Demi explained during The 19th Represents Summit in August. "And yeah, it was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."