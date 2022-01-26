Max Ehrich Seemingly Responds to Demi Lovato's Vibrator Diss

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Split From Max Ehrich Was the "Best Thing"

Here we go again.

Just days after Demi Lovato threw some shade at a past relationship, joking that their "vibrator's better," their ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, took to Instagram with a very cryptic message of his own.

On Jan. 26, the Under the Dome actor posted a steamy photo of him wearing nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear, black joggers and a pair of AirPods. In the caption of the shirtless snap, Max wrote alongside an emoji of a face with its tongue sticking out, "i never have complaints."

Back in July 2020, Demi and Max got engaged after mere months of dating. However, just two months after the seaside proposal, their engagement was called off following reports that Demi's family and friends didn't approve of the relationship. Max later claimed that he found out about the breakup through social media, though a source told E! News that "Demi did tell him beforehand."