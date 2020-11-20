Max Ehrich Accuses Demi Lovato of "Exploiting" Their Breakup for "Clout"

Max Ehrich has a few words for Demi Lovato.
In a series of Instagram comments, the 29-year-old actor shared how he really felt after the 28-year-old singer joked about their engagement and subsequent breakup at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. He brought it up to his ex publicly after Lovato posted a picture of herself rocking a chic pink suit and dramatic new 'do on Friday, Nov. 20. While many followers praised the two-time Grammy nominee's haircut in the comments, Ehrich had other things on his mind.
"Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill," he wrote in the comments section. He also told the artist to "stop talking about me on award shows. Thanks."
While hosting the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. At the beginning of the show, the "Sorry Not Sorry" star briefly poked fun at their whirlwind romance and split during her opening monologue. She recalled how 2020 "started out amazing" with her performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl, but then "COVID hit and everything shut down."
"So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," she said. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. I also didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So, basically, the same as everyone else."
This wasn't the first time Lovato had referenced the breakup. She also appeared to allude to it in her song "Still Have Me." As for Ehrich, he's posted about their relationship drama many times on social media. He even claimed he found out about the end of the engagement by reading a tabloid on the set of his movie Southern Gospel. Although, a source told E! News "Demi did tell him beforehand."
In fact, a second insider shared she is "having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone."
"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," another source told E! News shortly after the two called it quits. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."