Something's Brewing: See Kim Kardashian Hit Coffee Shop With Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Keeping up with the former first lady!
Something seems to be brewing between Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton—and we're not just talking about a hot cup of Joe. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at a coffee shop with Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 24.
For the outing at Hot & Cool Cafe, Kim wore a black knee-length coat and neon green stiletto boots.
Camera crews were also seen nearby, prompting speculation that they're working together on an upcoming project. According to TMZ, Kim may be teaming up with the politician and author for their Apple TV+ series called Gutsy Women. Apple declined to comment when contacted by E! News.
In 2019, Hillary and Chelsea released The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience about women that inspire them. The next year, Deadline reported that Apple TV+ was making a show based on the story.
Regardless of the reason for their meetup, both Kim and Hillary share a surprising connection to Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star, who has been dating Kim for months, revealed about four years ago that he got a tattoo of Hillary's face, writing at the time, "Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero," adding, "Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe."
Hillary later responded to the pic of his ink. "Thanks @petedavidson," she wrote in a comment. "This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years... But serious, I'm honored."
Flash forward to 2022, and Kim is chilling with the Clintons at the Hot & Cool Cafe.
The vegan coffee shop is especially known for its social impact work. According to its website, the Black-owned business served as a voting location in 2020 and is "committed to making sure all their neighbors have access to healthy food, regardless of circumstance."
"As a certified social enterprise, Hot + Cool Cafe's mission is to ensure that South Central communities have access to Black centered arts and culture, delicious, plant-based food, and employment opportunities and training," per the site. "The core of their business thrives on community building and togetherness."
As fans know, this isn't Kim's first time interacting with politicians. Both she and estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West previously met with former President Donald Trump at the White House.
Kim has also been pursuing a law degree while advocating for criminal justice reform. Last month, she celebrated passing the baby bar exam after multiple attempts. The mother of four said at the time, "I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."
See photos of her latest outing below.