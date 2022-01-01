Breaking

Legendary Actress Betty White Dead at 99
The Kardashian-Jenners Reveal Title of New Hulu Show in First Teaser

All the Kardashian-Jenner sisters returned for a first glimpse of their next chapter in reality TV. Find out the title of their upcoming show below.

Bible—your first look at the Kardashians' new show is here.

Although Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended after 20 seasons, our favorite family is continuing to keep fans in the loop. The Kardashian-Jenners shared a first glimpse into their new reality show on New Year's Eve 2021. The title? The Kardashians.

"When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins," Hulu wrote in a new teaser

The clip showed each of the sisters all dressed up in muted tones for NYE, saying in unison, "Happy New Year, everyone." 

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner matched in beige blazers; Kourtney Kardashian wore a white corset dress; Kendall Jenner went dark in a chocolately ensemble; Khloe Kardashian looked cozy in a turtleneck and Kylie Jenner cradled her baby bump in a body-hugging tan dress. 

She's expecting her second child with Travis Scott this year, after welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018.

"The Countdown Begins," Hulu wrote in the teaser.

According to the show's official synopsis, "The Kardashian / Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives."

Khloe shared the video with the caption, "New year, new beginnings," while Kris wrote, "We'll see you soon."

The latest look confirms all the KarJenner sisters will have a hand in The Kardashians. Kris has previously shared, "This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous."

See the teaser above, and keep scrolling to see some of the best Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments of all time.

E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

E!
Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

E!
Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

E!
Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

E!
Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

E!
Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

E!
Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

E!
Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

E!
Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

E!
Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

E!
Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

E!
"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

