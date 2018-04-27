Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West for His "Great Service"

The bromance between Kanye West and President Donald Trump continues.

The two have often said positive things about each other online and in the press and the rapper recently expressed his support for the U.S. leader again in a Twitter spree earlier this week, calling him his "brother." Trump thanked Kanye at the time and on Friday, he praised the rapper on Twitter.

"Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community - Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades - Legacy Stuff!" he tweeted. "Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history)."

Trump, who Democrats and other opponents often criticize over his policies and record on race relations, referred to Chance the Rapper—who tweeted on Wednesday, "Black people don't have to be democrats," and a Cleveland-based pastor who is a member of the president's executive transition team and board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump.

"I have known Kanye for a little bit, I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly," Trump said in a phone interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday. "Kanye looks, and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country, okay? He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it's been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment the lowest it's been in now almost 19 years...He sees that stuff, and he's smart. He says, 'Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'"