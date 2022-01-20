Olivia Munn Gets Candid About Breastfeeding Struggle After Welcoming Baby With John Mulaney

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Olivia Munn is sharing one "hard" part of her motherhood journey.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, opened up about her difficulties with breastfeeding, nearly two months after welcoming son Malcom with partner John Mulaney last fall.

On Jan. 19, Olivia shared to her Instagram Story, "Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply."

She explained how she's trying to combat the problem, writing, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

In another slide, the actress posted a picture of her adorable pup cuddling with her pillow. "At least someone is making good use of my breastfeeding pillow," she teased.

But Olivia knows she's not alone. She started a poll on her Insta Story, asking, "Any other moms taking allll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" More than half of the responders agreed that lactating can be a challenge.