Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Spears Fires Back at Her and Jamie Lynn Spears' Critics

As Britney Spears continues her fight for independence, her mom Lynne Spears has found herself stuck in a toxic web of fans' criticism.

Negative comments about the pop star's family, including younger daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, have increased on social media since a June court hearing in which she spoke out publicly against them and what she called her "abusive" conservatorship, which was implemented 13 years ago following a psychiatric hospitalization. Britney is currently trying to remove her father and Lynn's ex-husband, Jamie Spears, as her co-conservator, a bid her mom has endorsed.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Lynne shared a photo of a giant spider web on her Instagram. She wrote, "Wow! Look at the size of this spider web!!"

In response, commenters to the opportunity to criticize Britney's family. "Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn't help it," one person wrote, commenting on the spider web. Lynne responded, "Stop."

Another user commented, "#jailjamielynn." Lynne responded, "STOP."