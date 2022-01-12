Larsa Pippen Reveals Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian & Her Thoughts on Pete Davidson

Watch : Larsa Pippen Weighs in on Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were the best of friends—until they weren't.

Reports of a fallout surfaced in July 2020 after fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media. Then, a few months later, The Real Housewives of Miami star addressed the situation directly, admitting that she and Kim had "a different type of relationship" than before, going on to seemingly insinuate that Kim's then-husband Ye played a role in the rift.

Now, Larsa is revealing where she and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stand today.

"We're in a really good place," Larsa exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 12. "I feel like, you know, Kanye and I had a little situation...he reached out to me and he apologized and I feel like we're in a good place right now."

It's not exactly clear how Ye originally factored into the situation, but Larsa had previously stated, "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."