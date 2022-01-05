Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are "Getting Very Serious": Inside Their "Exciting" Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson REUNITE in NYC

Are you keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's jet-setting romance?

Since going public with their relationship in November, the KKW Beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live star have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and, most recently, the Caribbean. E! News can confirm the couple kicked of 2022 with a trip to the Bahamas islands.

"Kim and Pete are getting very serious," a source tells E! News. "He has been hanging out at her house more. She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her."

Though Pete lives in Staten Island and Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye "Ye" West, resides in Southern California, "They are making the distance work," according to the source, "and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."

Just weeks after she hosted SNL, Kim, 41, was spotted with Pete, 28, on a trip to Knott's Scary Farm—and by mid-November, much to the surprise of fans, they made their relationship official.