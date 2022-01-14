Will We Get Answers in the Yellowjackets Finale? The Cast Says...

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Ah, where do we even begin?!

From cannibalism to sacrifices, séances to senate races—oh, and that jaw-dropping murder last week—Yellowjackets has kept us all on our toes...and made our stomachs churn. Now as the finale for the star-studded Showtime series approaches on Sunday, Jan. 16, we're racing to Reddit to discuss fan theories for what answers (if any!) we'll get ahead of season two.

"There's like a million theories right now and it's so fun to read everyone's ideas," Samantha Hanratty, who plays Misty, the eerie "doctor" of the group, exclusively told E! News. "I don't even have all the answers so I'm like, 'Oh shoot, that makes sense!' Like, there are things that people are saying that I'm like, 'That could be....'"

And Hanratty isn't the only star who has been entertained by the rumors swirling of what exactly the Yellowjackets team has to hide.

"I know actors shouldn't do this but I've been going all over Reddit and I've read everything," Sophie Thatcher, who portrays teen Natalie, the "huntress" of the survivors, said. "It's so hard not to with this show, there are so many interesting theories."