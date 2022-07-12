How Yellowjackets Assembled the Best New Cast on TV

Watch : 2021 Emmys: Must-See Red Carpet Moments

It's a tale as old as time. Boy and girl meet. Boy and girl fall in love. They then get married and write a show about a soccer team who turns into cannibals. Classic love story, right?

Okay, so it's not traditional, but that is the very loose origin story behind Yellowjackets, Showtime's breakout drama. Created by husband-and-wife showrunners Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle, the show earned seven nods when the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced July 12, including Outstanding Drama and two Outstanding Writing slots for the couple.

Nickerson and Lyle, who previously worked on Narcos and The CW's The Originals, first thought of the concept for the show in 2017, during one of their many marital pitch conversations. Some couples argue over where to order out dinner, this duo debates storylines.

"We are married to each other and spend an obscene amount of time together, and so we are just always throwing ideas back and forth, and some of them get a 'huh' response and others might even get that same response but then they kind of just take hold, take root a little bit," Lyle told E! in a recent phone interview. "Then, a couple days later the other person will be like, 'You know, here's a thing we can do with that idea or here's an idea for a character,' and they kind of end up having their own gravitational pull. This is one of them."