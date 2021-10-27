Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Others Prove Yellowjackets Is More Than a Survival Story

An A-list ensemble cast, including Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, is front-and-center in a new girls gone wild psychological thriller on Showtime.

What happens in the woods doesn't always stay in the woods.

You might want to take a survival kit the next time you take a trip on an airplane after watching the new trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets, which dropped on Oct. 27.

Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci star in the series, which gives off creepy Lord of the Flies meets Mean Girls vibes. The thrilling teaser showcases the story of a high school soccer team that finds itself deserted in the remote wooded wilderness after their plane crashes en route to a game.

This is certainly not Girl Scouts camp. In a series of flashbacks, the castaway teenagers turn into a wild clan battling it out for survival of the fittest. Cut to 25 years later, where the TV show begins in modern time.

"After they rescued us," Lewis' character notes in the trailer, "I lost my purpose."

Mysterious messages surface amongst the group of grown women. Some are hiding dark secrets from their past. Others are threatening and speaking out. But just who is sharing the poisonous truth?

Questions are left wide open in the psychological horror series, with Lewis in-character even ominously asking, "The question is what really happened out there?"

They came of age, but they never left behind that survival experience it seems. For instance, Ricci's mousy character proves to be more deadly than we initially expected.

"I know when you look at me you don't see someone that you should be afraid of," she states. "But you're wrong."

Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress also star in Yellowjackets, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 14 on Showtime.

Watch the captivating new trailer for yourself above.

