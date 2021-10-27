Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Others Prove Yellowjackets Is More Than a Survival Story

Watch : Juliette Lewis & Michael Ealy Dish on "Secrets and Lies"

What happens in the woods doesn't always stay in the woods.

You might want to take a survival kit the next time you take a trip on an airplane after watching the new trailer for Showtime's Yellowjackets, which dropped on Oct. 27.

Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci star in the series, which gives off creepy Lord of the Flies meets Mean Girls vibes. The thrilling teaser showcases the story of a high school soccer team that finds itself deserted in the remote wooded wilderness after their plane crashes en route to a game.

This is certainly not Girl Scouts camp. In a series of flashbacks, the castaway teenagers turn into a wild clan battling it out for survival of the fittest. Cut to 25 years later, where the TV show begins in modern time.

"After they rescued us," Lewis' character notes in the trailer, "I lost my purpose."

Mysterious messages surface amongst the group of grown women. Some are hiding dark secrets from their past. Others are threatening and speaking out. But just who is sharing the poisonous truth?