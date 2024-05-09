NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber's first baby together, nearly six years after the Rhode Skin mogul and the "Baby" singer said "I do" at a New York City courthouse.

Watch: Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will soon have another somebody to love.

The Rhode Skin founder and the Grammy winner are expecting their first baby together, they shared on Instagram May 9. 

The couple posted a video showing Hailey in a lacy dress that showed off her baby bump, while Justin gave her a kiss as they posed for maternity photos on a grassy hillside. 

Hailey's pregnancy comes nearly six years after the couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged.

As a way to celebrate their union, the pair said "I do" for a second time a year later at a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Since then, both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been open about their plans to start a family together.

In October 2019, the "Love Yourself" singer hinted at his desires to have kids of his own one day by posting a video of a father playing with his baby, writing on Instagram at the time, "This is something I look forward to." 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

Justin later said during a February 2020 interview with Zane Lowe that he and Hailey will start a family "in due time," explaining how he wanted to "enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship" before taking the next steps.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When Ellen DeGeneres jokingly asked about the "hold up" on the couple's baby plans during Justin's appearance on her talk show that December, he replied, "I think the issue—there's not really an issue—I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she just wants to—I just think she's not ready yet and that's OK."

Justin also noted that he didn't have a set number of kids he wanted in mind: "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out."

He added, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

The pair went on to give fans a glimpse of their family discussions in the Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World. During a candid conversation, Justin told Hailey, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

"In 2021?!" a surprised Hailey asked, to which Justin responded, "The…end…of 2021? We start trying?"

For her part, Hailey has always wanted to become a mom. On a November 2021 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, the model revealed that she and Justin, who first sparked romance rumors way back in 2014, started talking about having kids early on in their relationship.

Instagram

"We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family. In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that,'" she recalled. "We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."

In a video on her YouTube channel in December 2021, Hailey opened up to fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley about her personal plans to start a family.

"I clearly know zero about being a mom," she noted, adding, "but I do want kids one day."

Well, it seems like Justin and Hailey dreams are coming true! Keep reading to revisit their sweetest photos together...

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

