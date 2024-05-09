Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber

Watch : Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will soon have another somebody to love.

The Rhode Skin founder and the Grammy winner are expecting their first baby together, they shared on Instagram May 9.

The couple posted a video showing Hailey in a lacy dress that showed off her baby bump, while Justin gave her a kiss as they posed for maternity photos on a grassy hillside.

Hailey's pregnancy comes nearly six years after the couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged.

As a way to celebrate their union, the pair said "I do" for a second time a year later at a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Since then, both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been open about their plans to start a family together.

In October 2019, the "Love Yourself" singer hinted at his desires to have kids of his own one day by posting a video of a father playing with his baby, writing on Instagram at the time, "This is something I look forward to."