Katharine McPhee Shares How Baby Rennie Gave Her "Gift" of Being "at Peace" with Her Body

Watch : Katharine McPhee Offers a Peek at Baby Rennie

For Katharine McPhee, having a baby came with a side effect she did not expect: peace.

It's been eight months since the American Idol alum announced the birth of her first child, son Rennie, with husband David Foster. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 37-year-old new mom shed light on how becoming a mom has changed her for the better.

"I had a healthy love-hate relationship with the pregnancy and, of course, now that I have this amazing son, I look back and think of all of it fondly, like even the time when I was over the toilet," she said. "I think that I struggled a little bit with the getting bigger part." However, after her baby boy's arrival, she found a new perspective on what her body was capable of.

"What I didn't expect was to have the baby and then be so at peace with my body," she shared. "I had this, wow, like this huge appreciation of what my body had just done and given me that I wish that I'd given myself a little bit more of that grace through the pregnancy."