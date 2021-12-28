See Simone Biles Flip Out Over Boyfriend Jonathan Owens' Latest NFL Milestone

Simone Biles is giving Jonathan Owens a perfect 10!
The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to show her boyfriend some love after he hit a major milestone in his NFL career during a recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Posting a photo of the couple embracing outside of the NRG Stadium, where Jonathan and the Houston Texans beat out the visiting team 41-29 on Dec. 26, the 24-year-old gymnast wrote, "I'm so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream!"
"All the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning!" she continued. "I love you @jowens_3."
Simone, who was pictured wearing Jonathan's jersey in the romantic snapshot, added, "Forever cheering loud and proud for #36."
Proving that they're one of the sports world's golden couple, Jonathan also had nothing but loving words for Simone in the comments section of her post. He replied alongside two emojis of a red heart, "Thank you baby, so happy you could be there."
On her Twitter, Simone also retweeted clips of Jonathan's interception and fumble recovery. She tweeted in one post, "LFG!!!!!!! #36."
Both Simone and Jonathan's mother were at the game to cheer on the football player. In a post-game interview shared on the Texans' website, Jonathan said that it was "amazing" to have the two witness his milestone in-person.
"My mom, she's been with me every step of the way, and just having those two in the stands supporting me, I can't describe the feeling," he said. "I wouldn't have—I never would have thought it would happen like this. But I'm glad it did."
Simone and Jonathan started dating last year after meeting online. Since confirming their relationship in August 2020, the pair has continued to praise each other's athletic accomplishments.
Speaking with E! News' Daily Pop in June, Simone called Jonathan "the hardest working athlete I know."
"But we definitely get in fights all the time about which sport is harder," she joked. "We're always supporting each other but then at the end of the day we still bond on a crazy level."
During the Tokyo Olympics in July—when Simone struggled with a case of the "twisties," a phenomenon in which a gymnast loses awareness mid-air, before winning two Olympic medals—Jonathan shared in a tribute to his girlfriend, "Imma ride with you through whatever baby."
"Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB," he wrote on his Instagram at the time. "You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that."