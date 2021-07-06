Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Shares Surprising Revelation About Their Relationship

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' love story deserves a gold medal.

While the Olympian and the Houston Texans football star, who confirmed their romance in August 2020, often share photos together on social media, they've kept many details about their relationship close to their hearts. That is, until now.

"Her work ethic was really the first thing that kind of caught my eye," Owens explained in the third episode of Simone vs Herself on Facebook Watch. The 25-year-old athlete continued, "I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn't know who she was."

He recalled that early on, he knew she was famous, but didn't realize to the extent that people loved the gymnast.

"It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers—she must be pretty good or something," the football player continued. "That's how I would tell people and they'd be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?! And I'm like, ‘Man, she's good like that?!"