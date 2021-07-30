Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Celebrates Her "Strength and Courage" After Olympics Withdrawal

Whether Simone Biles is on the floor or the sidelines, Jonathan Owens is head over heels for her.
The Olympic gymnast's boyfriend made it clear on Instagram that he couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments and her decision to prioritize her mental health. On July 29, Jonathan sent her his love from across the Pacific Ocean, two days after she pulled out of the Olympic team finals and later withdrew from the individual all-around competition.
"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," wrote the Houston Texans football pro with a red heart emoji.
"Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB," Jonathan said in his love letter. "You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that."
He continued, "i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby."
Jonathan, 26, included several adorable photos of the couple, who met online last year when Simone slid into his DMs. The pics showed them kissing, taking smiling selfies and chilling on vacation. In the last photo, she donned his No. 36 jersey.
Simone, 24, wrote back to say "I love you so much," along with a brown heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.
Jonathan, who stayed behind in Texas while his girlfriend headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, may not have been able to cheer her on in person this time, but he has seen her compete before.
In June, he shared a smiling photo of the pair, with Simone holding a pink rose. "What an amazing experience," he wrote. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint. It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ."
She told her boo, "you a real one."
Earlier this month, Simone shared her first impression of the NFL star. "I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi," she told the Wall Street Journal. "And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."
Jonathan has said her "work ethic" was the first thing that caught his eye.
"The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who's literally in the pinnacle of their sport, you know, and it's motivating," he said on Facebook Watch's Simone vs Herself. "Just to see that and the impact that she has on people."
Simone has said she's taking it "one day at a time" in deciding whether to compete in future events at the Tokyo Olympics. For now, she's working on her "mindfulness."