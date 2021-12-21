Why Kim Kardashian's Playlist Might Be a Nod to Pete Davidson Romance

Watch : Should Pete Davidson Go to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party?

Need some insight into Kim Kardashian's love life? Look no further than her playlist.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star snapped pics of what she was listening to while driving on Dec. 20, and fans think Kim's song choices directly correspond to her budding romance with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. After a Staten Island movie date to see House of Gucci, Kim posted on Instagram Stories that she was listening to "Find Someone Like You" by Snoh Aalegra.

Note the chorus: "I've been waitin' my whole life, to find someone like you." Could this be a reference to Kim's new romance with Pete?

A fan tweeted, "Kim posting 'Find Someone Like You' has me shook. She probably really like Pete."

Kim followed up the track with "Woman Like Me" by Adele, before sharing a special quote from the Higher Self Instagram account on morning of Dec. 21.