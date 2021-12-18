How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Plan to Spend the Holidays

Watch : Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Pete Davidson's Career

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are poised to have a very merry reunion this holiday season.

The reality star and SKIMS founder has invited the Saturday Night Live star, who she has been dating for more than a month, to her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party.

"She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him," a source close to Kim told E! News. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."

The source continued, "Kim and Pete have many upcoming plans and things are going really well. She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there."

Pete and pop star Miley Cyrus are set to co-host the live special Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC and Peacock to help ring in 2022.