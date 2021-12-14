Why Lady Gaga Consulted With Bradley Cooper Before Taking on House of Gucci Role

Never forget the moment when a friendship is born.
Back in October 2018, fans saw Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga light up the big screen with their chemistry in the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born, and though the actors have moved on to a variety of new roles, their bond remains stronger than ever.
"Bradley Cooper really believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born and the way that he empowered me to take helm of that character as well as take helm of the soundtrack and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, it really was the success of our artistic collaboration and I think it landed me where I am now," Lady Gaga shared on the Dec. 13 episode of Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast. "I'm able to read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors. It's a true honor."
And as Lady Gaga receives Oscar buzz once again for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, the actress is proud to say she "absolutely" consulted with Bradley before taking on the role.
"I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice and his thoughts on my future endeavors," she said.
During the candid interview, Lady Gaga also gave credit to her manager and inner circle for encouraging her to explore different roles. She also praised House of Gucci director Ridley Scott and his team of writers for creating a special project.
"When I read this script, I really fell in love with this story that people didn't know the real story of what happened," she said.
Lady Gaga's performance as Patrizia, who hired a hit man to kill her Gucci heir husband (played by Adam Driver) in 1995, received a 2022 Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama. House of Gucci also recently became the highest-grossing drama at the domestic box office in two years.
"I was really proud to play this role because I think that playing a role that showcases a woman in survival mode is powerful," Lady Gaga previously told E! News. "I also can't say enough about my cast. I love the cast."