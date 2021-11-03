Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson After Private Dinner

Live from New York, it's an important Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson update!
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the famous pair managed to avoid any and all cameras as they enjoyed dinner at Campania in New York's Staten Island. And after celebrating parts of Halloween weekend together in Southern California, the pair is quickly raising eyebrows about their status.
While a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says she has chemistry with Pete, things are "definitely casual."
"Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them."
Our insider added, "Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."
Romance rumors between the pair kicked into high gear after Kim and Pete were spotted at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif on Oct. 29. Photos showed the pair holding hands as they rode one of the theme park's fastest roller coasters.
At the time, a source said the two were strictly friends who enjoyed an innocent night out with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. But after this week's dinner sighting, some are beginning to wonder if this friendship could turn into something more.
"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure," a source shared. "Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."
While many fans assumed that Kim and Pete first met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, the Internet quickly discovered that the pair had hung out before. They celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday in January 2019 alongside Kim's then-husband Ye (formally known as Kanye West).
"We went to Nobu and when I got there I realized it was like a guys' dinner," Kim explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon one month later. "It was just such a fun night. Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't want to ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them."
Today, Kim has her hands full with four children and multiple businesses, while pursuing a legal career. But with a mutual circle of friends, time will only tell what happens between Kim and Pete.
"She thinks he's really fun and funny," a source previously shared. "They have mutual friends in common, so they will probably hang out again, but everything is casual."