Why Kim Kardashian "Understands the Allure" of Pete Davidson After Private Dinner

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: WE REACT

Live from New York, it's an important Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson update!

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the famous pair managed to avoid any and all cameras as they enjoyed dinner at Campania in New York's Staten Island. And after celebrating parts of Halloween weekend together in Southern California, the pair is quickly raising eyebrows about their status.

While a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says she has chemistry with Pete, things are "definitely casual."

"Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them."

Our insider added, "Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."