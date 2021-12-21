Meet the New & Returning Stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12

Bring out the diamonds.
Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino are officially set to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns for its 12th season, E! News can exclusively announce.
The two newbies will star alongside the entire season 11 cast, as Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton are all set to return.
Kathy will retain her "friend of" status, and Sheree, an artist, entrepreneur and Will Smith's ex-wife, will join in the same capacity.
Meanwhile, Diana will be a full-time Housewife. The mother of three is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, as well as a passionate philanthropist and activist. In the past 20 years alone, Diana's established several advocacy programs and organizations, including UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, the latter of which she formed with actor Sean Penn.
Diana's also been recognized by the Elton John AIDS Foundation and named one of the "World's Top Three Justice Innovations" by The Hague Institute for the Internationalisation of Law, so it's safe to say she's the real deal.
As the new Housewife herself said, "Human rights is a basic right, and we all have to do whatever we can to help those in need."
Like Diana, Sheree is also a business owner. Among the many brands that exist under the umbrella of Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. is WHOOP ASH, her recently relaunched skincare business.
She's also the mother to a 29-year-old son, Trey Smith, whom she shares with Will. The two tied the knot in 1992, but divorced three years later. Today, Sheree remains close to not only Will, but his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
There's no premiere date in sight for RHOBH season 12, and while several cast members have made headlines throughout the past couple of months, you never know what sort of drama the RHOBH ladies will get themselves into.
That said, based on the Bravo show's last season—which focused on Erika's legal troubles and gave fans The Dinner Party From Hell: Part Two—the season 12 cast in for quite the ride.
Catch up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)