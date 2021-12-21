Meet the New & Returning Stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12

Watch : Erika Jayne's "RHOBH" Reunion From Hell!

Bring out the diamonds.

Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino are officially set to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it returns for its 12th season, E! News can exclusively announce.

The two newbies will star alongside the entire season 11 cast, as Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton are all set to return.

Kathy will retain her "friend of" status, and Sheree, an artist, entrepreneur and Will Smith's ex-wife, will join in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, Diana will be a full-time Housewife. The mother of three is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, as well as a passionate philanthropist and activist. In the past 20 years alone, Diana's established several advocacy programs and organizations, including UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, the latter of which she formed with actor Sean Penn.