19 Stars Share Their Favorite Candles: Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell & More

"Another great candle is NEST. Everybody loves a NEST fragrance candle. This is the pine scent," Margaret Josephs said in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks. Her mother Marge Sr. said, "It's wonderful. I have several of these in my apartment because they're the best." Margaret added, "Plus, we didn't get real trees this year, so it smells like you have a real tree. The NEST fragrance is so delicious. It really goes through the whole house. I love it."

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included this candle in their list of holiday gift picks. Kyle shared, "NEST candles are my favorite. To me, those are the most beautiful. Their holiday candle smells amazing and you could never go wrong bringing that to someone's house as a gift."

Kathy has the same love for NEST candles, remarking, "Those candles are so beautifully made and they last for hours. At Nicky [Hilton]'s wedding, she had them inside where we did the ceremony. We had a blue one. Oh, it's so gorgeous. Really beautiful. I think a candle is your best bet."

This candle has 5,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.