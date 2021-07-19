Britney SpearsOlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Alicia Keys' Amazon Home Picks Will Transform Your Space

The singer shared recommendations for décor, home appliances, and gadgets that the whole family will appreciate.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 19, 2021 10:22 PMTags
Alicia KeysLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop HomeCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: Alicia Keys Amazon Home PicksGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all wish we could have a celebrity's level of home décor, but, unfortunately a lot of us don't have that superstar budget. However, Amazon comes through with some surprisingly chic home finds at great prices. Recently, Alicia Keys opened her own Amazon storefront, which includes her picks for Amazon home items, including kitchen appliances, candles, blankets, appliances, furniture, glassware and more.

Keep on scrolling to see the singer's Amazon recommendations.

read
JoJo Fletcher's Amazon Home Décor Finds Are Fashionable & Functional

DII Diamond Throw 50 x 60

This rustic-looking blanket is comfortable to lounge with while you watch TV. You can even throw it over a couch, chair, or bed to add a decorative (yet functional) touch to any space. You can also use this as a picnic blanket, beach blanket, or you can spread the love by gifting this as a housewarming gift. 

The machine-washable blanket is available in red, black, gold, grey, gold, and white.

$21
Amazon

NEST Fragrances Classic Candle- Bamboo, 8.1 oz.

The NEST Bamboo candle includes flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus, and fresh green accords. The simple glass vessel is classic and complements any décor. This candle burns for approximately 50-60 hours.

$44
$38
Amazon

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

2
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Museum Outing With Their Kids

3

Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

Kate Aspen 23216NA Geometric Ceramic Planters Decorative Bowls (Set of 2)

These little bowls are decorative and functional. You can use them as a planters or to hold candy or small office supplies.

$12
$11
Amazon

Duhome Modern Accent Velvet Chair

This velvet chair is chic, fun, and comfortable. There are so many cushion colors to choose from bases in black, gold, and rose gold.

$120
Amazon

Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, 27 Ounces, Matte Black

This kettle is exactly what you need for a pour-over coffee maker. It's made from durable, stainless steel and it has a handle that protects you from the heat.

$35
Amazon

Yew Design Matte Black Soap Dispenser for Bathroom (15oz)

This soap dispenser's modern design and matte black finish looks great in any kitchen or bathroom.

$17
Amazon

Monarch Specialties ,Nesting Table, Tempered Glass, Glossy White- 2 Pieces

This two-piece set includes two square nesting tables, which will upgrade the style of any room.

 

$442
$148
Amazon

Casa Copenhagen Solitaire Luxury Hotel & Spa Quality, 600 GSM Egyptian Cotton, 6 Piece Turkish Towel Set

This towel set is an incredible value. It includes 2 washcloths, 2 hand towels, and two bath towels. They're available in so many colors aside from black, including pink, blue, yellow, green, grey, and tan.

$40
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home 305826 Jerod Light-Weight Concrete Accent Table, Black

Add a modern, contemporary accent to your home with this black accent table.

$79
Amazon

Matte Black Silverware Set 30 Pieces, FAMEWARE Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 6

The matte black theme continues with this stainless steel flatware set. Each set includes enough silverware to serve six people. 

$91
$54
Amazon

Drain Fruit Basket

This fruit bowl has a a detachable base that can hold drained water at the bottom. It's easy to assemble and clean up. It's available in yellow, pink, green, and white. 

$36
Amazon

MyGift Modern Copper Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4

This set of 4 stemless wine glasses is embellished with metallic copper-tone plating. You can choose between copper, brass, and silver options. 

$36
$30
Amazon

Mini Projector, PVO Portable Projector

This projector is small and portable. It's easy to carry around in a bag or even your pocket. You can enjoy movies, videos, games, and more whether you are indoors or outdoors.

$30
Amazon

Cuisinart ICE-45P1 Mix Serve 1.5-Quart Soft Service Ice Cream Maker

This soft serve ice cream machine maker is available in pink and white. The machine dispenses soft serve ice cream. There's a condiment chute and three condiment containers.

$185
$98
Amazon

YouCopia Tea Organizer, Original TeaStand, White

If you are in need of an organization system for your tea bags, this is perfect for you. The organizer includes 12 clear, removable bins so you can see your tea bags. It fits inside standard cabinets and you can easily move it around the kitchen.

$25
Amazon

DASH DEC005BK, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, or Omelets with Auto Shut Off Feature

You can cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water with this DASH device. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shell easy to peel, and clean up is just as easy. You can get this machine in black, aqua, cream, yellow, red, and white.

$20
Amazon

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones (Rose Gold) - Sticky-back prints, Pocket-size

You can print your favorite photos via Bluetooth and social media thanks to the Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer. This super portable device prints 2 x 3 inch photos with a peel and stick backing. 

$99
Amazon

If you're looking for more Amazon home finds, check out Dorinda Medley's kitchen essentials.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Kanye West Stands With Irina Shayk After Kim Kardashian Reunion

2
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Museum Outing With Their Kids

3

Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

4

Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day In the Hamptons

5

Nick Cannon Introduces Baby No. 7, Posts "Euphoric" Part of Fatherhood