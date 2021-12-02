Lauren Conrad Has the Perfect Gifts for the Hard to Shop for People on Your List

We interviewed Lauren Conrad because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Lauren's own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

How is it already December? Whether you've started holiday shopping or if you're someone who doesn't know where to begin, Lauren Conrad is here to help you out as the E! Holiday Guest editor. So far, Lauren has revealed her tips for hosting a stress-free event and her holiday fashion recommendations for the whole family. Now, she's sharing her go-to gift picks, which are perfect for the people on your list who may be tough to shop for.

Lauren's selections are from her Kohl's brand LC Lauren Conrad and The Little Market, which is a nonprofit marketplace with a goal to connect shoppers with artisans from around the world. Lauren explained, "One of our main goals was just to make it easier for artists to make their beautiful products accessible to people who were seeking them out. We have a very well-curated selection of items that we would put into our own homes with things that we love to shop."

If you're scratching your head trying to think of thoughtful presents that your loved ones will appreciate, Lauren's suggestions are just what you need.