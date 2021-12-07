Kristen Bell Shares Her Must-Haves for the Holiday Season

We interviewed Kristen because we think you'll like her picks. Kristen is a paid spokesperson for Shipt. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Anyone else experiencing new levels of stress now that the holiday season is in full effect?

If your to-do list is making you sweat, you're not alone. Thankfully, Kristen Bell has some tips, tricks and go-to holiday essentials that will give you more time and peace of mind to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

"I'm a big fan of lists," Kristen revealed. "I keep different notebooks around the house because when my brain is on fire, it's on fire, and then it just smolders out. Then I need very clear instructions. So when it's on fire, I will make huge lists of everything I want to purchase for the holidays like food, and when someone says they love something, I'll jot it down really quick. I'm not a super-advanced prepper other than thinking, which I call the pre-production of the holidays when everything is just in your brain."