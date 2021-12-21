How Emily in Paris Season 2 Will Be Different

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Grab your pink beret and get ready to pop some Veuve Clicquot!

Emily in Paris season two is coming soon and oui could not be more excited. The ringarde queen herself, played by Lily Collins, returns to our small screens on Dec. 22, but this time with more potential suitors, more Parisian getaways, and less, well, uncomfortable tourist-like encounters.

That's right, no more awkward "send back the steak" moments, as the showrunner, Darren Star revealed to OprahMag.com that Emily will "have her feet on the ground a little more."

"In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," Star explained. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

If you're disappointed, don't worry. We're sure Emily will still carry the Eiffel Tower keychain!