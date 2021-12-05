Colton Underwood Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown to Celebrate His Birthday

Watch : Chris Harrison Says Colton & Cassie Drama Is “Heartbreaking”

Meet The Bachelor's boyfriend!

Colton Underwood, the star of the ABC show's past season 23 and whose new documentary series Coming Out Colton recently dropped on Netflix, stepped out of the spotlight to celebrate his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown's 39th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Dec. 4, the reality TV personality posted never-before-seen photos of the two together. In fact, it marked the first time Colton made their relationship Instagram official.

"Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," Colton gushed in the caption, alongside a collage of images of the birthday boy. "Corn fed...love."

In one photo, the couple cuddled up together and flashed wide smiles in matching ensembles, as Colton's pup stood right by their side. Another photo captured Jordan hanging out on a couch with two dogs cozied up beside him.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old Netflix star opened up about his romance with Jordan, who is a political strategist, sharing that he's "very happy and very in love."