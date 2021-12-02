Colton Underwood Shares What Happened When His Family Met Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood's romance with Jordan C. Brown is coming up roses.
The Bachelor star gushed about his relationship with the 38-year-old political strategist in a recent interview with The New York Times, sharing that he's "very happy and very in love."
It's unclear when the two started dating but the NYT writes that it's been "several months" and their families have already met.
"The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home," Colton shared. "Like, nobody batted an eye."
The couple was first spotted together when they vacationed in Hawaii in September. An eyewitness told E! News Colton and Jordan looked "very coupled up" as they held hands on the beaches in Maui.
Colton came out to his family in November 2020, an experience that he documented in the upcoming Netflix series Coming Up Colton. Then, in April, he shared that he is gay in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.
The 29-year-old star told Us Weekly that he "didn't know what was really next" in his life after coming out but noted, "The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful."
He added that he intentionally chose to keep his dating life away from the Netflix cameras for the sake of privacy.
"Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy," Colton explained. "I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have."
Colton's relationship with Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph came to an amicable end in June 2020. However, she filed for a restraining order against Colton in September, alleging he stalked and harassed her from June to August.
She dropped the restraining order in November and Colton publicly apologized, stating, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."
Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix, Friday, Dec. 3.