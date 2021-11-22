Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Split: See the Bachelor Nation Romances That Are Still Rosy

Watch : Tayshia & Zac React to Watching "The Bachelorette"

Nearly a year after their dreamy TV engagement, the fairytale is over for The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.

The two reality stars are "no longer a couple," her rep confirmed to E! News on Monday, Nov. 22. Meanwhile, a source close to Tayshia revealed that the California native plans to stay in NYC after moving across the country to live with Zac.

While it's unclear what exactly led to the breakup, the two seemed to be each other's biggest cheerleaders while running the NYC marathon Nov. 7. "For Z, for running with me every step of the way," Tayshia wrote to her now-ex on Instagram, expressing her gratitude.

He paid even lengthier tribute to his other half, writing, "Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers. She is allergic to excuses. She could have bailed at anytime in the past four months, her PR team would have handled it, but that is just not who she is. She said she was going to do something and she did it."