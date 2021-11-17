Why Tom Holland and Zendaya Felt "Robbed" of Their Privacy After Kissing Photo

Much like Spider-Man, Tom Holland understands the need for concealment—and in real life, that power kicks in when it comes to his romance with co-star Zendaya.
Almost four months after the two first sent all of our universes into a tailspin with confirmation of their relationship, the 25-year-old Spider-Man actor opened up about their romance for the first time in an interview with GQ. As fans may remember, the couple made waves when photos of them showing a little PDA went public in early July.
"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Tom told the publication. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."
Although the two were long rumored to be dating ever since they starred in their first Spider-Man installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, it wasn't until this summer that there was photographic evidence.
And although there's been plenty of proof that the two have been going strong ever since, Tom explained that he is careful to keep his personal life just that.
"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private," he said. "Because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."
As for Zendaya, the 25-year-old actress expressed the same about their blossoming relationship, telling GQ, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.…I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."
Although the pair are working hard to keep details of their love life under wraps, that doesn't mean that fans won't see them show each other endless displays of support. In fact, shortly after Tom's GQ cover debuted on Nov. 17, Zendaya couldn't help but repost it to her Instagram Stories that same day, adding a little heart-eyed emoji along with it.
Love is in the air, indeed.