Why Tom Holland and Zendaya Felt "Robbed" of Their Privacy After Kissing Photo

Watch : Zendaya Reveals What She ADMIRES About BF Tom Holland

Much like Spider-Man, Tom Holland understands the need for concealment—and in real life, that power kicks in when it comes to his romance with co-star Zendaya.



Almost four months after the two first sent all of our universes into a tailspin with confirmation of their relationship, the 25-year-old Spider-Man actor opened up about their romance for the first time in an interview with GQ. As fans may remember, the couple made waves when photos of them showing a little PDA went public in early July.



"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Tom told the publication. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."



Although the two were long rumored to be dating ever since they starred in their first Spider-Man installment, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, it wasn't until this summer that there was photographic evidence.