See the PDA Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland That Have the Internet Shook

It seems like it was only a matter of time before Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating.
For years now, Spider-man fans have been hoping to see the co-stars together in a romantic capacity and on Friday, July 2 they got their wish. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Euphoria actress and Avengers actor were photographed sharing a long kiss as they waited at a red light in his sleek Audi.
The photos of the duo came as a delight for many, especially since Zendaya and Tom repeatedly stated they were just friends. In fact, when reports first emerged about a potential romance, the two made jokes about it on social media.
"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996 ???," Zendaya wrote back in 2017. Tom responded, "Does the press tour count?"
And before that, the actress told a Twitter user not to hold their breath when it comes to those dating rumors. "Zendaya and Tom Holland, someone is cooking some sweet romance on Twitter today," the individual wrote, to which the actress replied, "Right, cause nothing says 'sweet romance' like dragging each other for filth on twitter."
Zendaya and Tom are seemingly following in the footsteps of the Peter Parkers and Mary Janes that came before them.
When Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst appeared in Spider-man in 2002, they also began dating. Of course, as pop culture fans know, the pair went their separate ways just before they began filming the sequel, but were total professionals through it all.
Likewise, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone enjoyed a four-year romance after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-man. They broke up in 2015, with a source telling E! News at the time, "They remain close and are on good terms."
So far, neither Zendaya nor Tom have publicly addressed their romance.
