See the PDA Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland That Have the Internet Shook

It seems like it was only a matter of time before Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating.

For years now, Spider-man fans have been hoping to see the co-stars together in a romantic capacity and on Friday, July 2 they got their wish. Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the Euphoria actress and Avengers actor were photographed sharing a long kiss as they waited at a red light in his sleek Audi.

The photos of the duo came as a delight for many, especially since Zendaya and Tom repeatedly stated they were just friends. In fact, when reports first emerged about a potential romance, the two made jokes about it on social media.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!hbu @TomHolland1996 ???," Zendaya wrote back in 2017. Tom responded, "Does the press tour count?"