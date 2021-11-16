The Serena Williams Interview: The Tennis Star Serves Truths About Style, Parenting and Work-Life Balance

Watch : Serena Williams' Style Hero Is...

Serena Williams does not fantasize about daughter Olympia following in her Nike-clad footsteps.

Yes, the tennis phenom signed her now-4-year-old up for lessons during the pandemic and, yes, she joked that she would be carefully monitoring the coach's technique. And, yes, it was adorable to see them side-by-side on the court in their matching tennis purples.

But, "we did it for social distance," Williams insisted to E! News in an exclusive interview, the activity an ideal and safe way for a toddler to burn off some excess energy in the middle of a pandemic. "I have no interest in her playing full-time. Unless she does. So, it's not like that at all."

Should Olympia express an interest in perfecting her serve, Williams would of course be her No. 1 cheerleader. But until then, no need to place such enormous pressure on such tiny shoulders. "It's just playing for fun and staying active in a COVID world when we didn't know what to do," Williams explained of her and husband Alexis Ohanian's line of thinking. "So that's kinda the only reason I started her doing that."