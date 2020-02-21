by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 10:02 AM
It's not easy being a working mom. Just ask Serena Williams.
The tennis star posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself with no makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian's 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., aka Olympia, who is sleeping on her shoulder.
"I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy," Williams wrote. "I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match."
"We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out," she continued. "I'm proud to be this baby's mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme."
More than 343,000 people liked her post.
"Thank you for this! Feeling it extra hard today being a working mom," commented user @meganelizthompson.
"Thank your bringing some realness to this very superficial World we live in," wrote user @trollabundin_eri_eg.
"You are an inspiration to all moms!!!" wrote user @k_reisner."
Last year, Williams talking to E! News about being a working first-time mother.
"I'm always trying to ask everyone else, how do they balance? Because I'm not sure if I'm doing a good job," she said. "I'm just trying to do the best that I can."
"I'm a perfectionist, so I tend to second-guess myself a lot," she continued. "But I'm trying to just be confident in that. For me it's my first time around being a mom and I kinda beat myself up over everything. I missed her first steps an that was really hard for me but it's not like she walked every day that first step day, so OK, I kind of got to see them even though I didn't. So that was really cool. I still kinda go back and look at those videos."
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?