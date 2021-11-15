Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Red Carpet Fashion With Matching Looks

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia rocked matching looks during the King Richard premiere. See their look below!

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., were the perfect match during the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 15. All eyes were on the tennis superstar and her 4-year-old child as they showed off their matching David Koma one-legged jumpsuits from the designer's Spring 2022 collection.

Although the outfits were identical, both Serena and Olympia added their own style. The Grand Slam champion, for instance, wore long gloves and heels for the outing while her firstborn donned a sparkly necklace and adorable flats. Olympia paid homage to her mother Serena and aunt Venus Williams' childhood style by rocking white beads in the braids on the front of her hair. 

They weren't the only members of the Williams-Ohanian household to show off their style. Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, also wore a dapper black suit. 

The film's stars—including Will Smith, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney and Aunjanue Ellis—were there, as well.

Serena and Olympia's run on the King Richard carpet isn't the first time they have showed off their chic twinning style. Over the summer, the two sported their matching swimsuits while on a tropical vacation.

In July, the duo put their mother-daughter fashions on display with matching sweatshirts. In the photo, Serena posed with her hands on her hips while wearing a pink sweatshirt that read, "Mama." Proving the style apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Olympia struck the same pose, showing off her sweatshirt that read, "I got it from my mama."

King Richard hits theaters and HBO Max on Nov. 19.

