Kanye "Ye" West Says He Wants to End His Ongoing Feud With Drake

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Talks Kim Kardashian, Drake & More!

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is extending an olive branch.

The Donda rapper announced that he'd like to make amends with Drake and officially put an end to their longtime feud in a video statement shared on Instagram.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the 44-year-old Yeezy designer appeared on music executive James Prince's Instagram, saying in a short clip, "I am making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it is time to put it to rest."

Ye asked that the 35-year-old Certified Lover Boy artist join him on stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 7 to "share the two biggest albums of the year" and to help him in his efforts to get convicted felon Larry Hoover released from federal prison.

"I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause," Ye added, "but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."