Kanye West Finally Releases Donda Album, Featuring Multiple Celeb Cameos

Kanye West finally did it—fashionably late.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the 44-year-old rapper and designer dropped his long-awaited 10th studio album Donda, more than a month after its original release date and three large listening parties later, most recently a Chicago stadium event, during which his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared onstage in a wedding gown.

Donda, which is named after Kanye's late mother and which includes religious themes, was released on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify. The record contains 27 tracks, including a title song, which features surprise background vocals from Ariana Grande. This marks her first collaboration with the rapper. The album also includes the track "Believe What I Say," which samples Lauryn Hill's 1998 hit "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

Other artists featured on Donda include Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, The Lox, late rapper Pop Smoke and Jay-Z, who contributed a verse to the track "Jail."