Drake Has the Last Laugh After Kanye West Appears to Post His Toronto Address Online

Drake is sticking with his motto "Laugh Now Cry Later." Well, at least the first half.

The four-time Grammy winner laughed off Kanye West's latest jab, as the pair's longtime feud heats up.

Fans thought Kanye "crossed the line" by publicly sharing Drake's Toronto address for the world to see, according to a screenshot of a since-deleted Instagram post published by TMZ, which seemingly revealed Drake's home on a maps app. (E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of TMZ's screenshots.)

In the wee hours of Aug. 23, Drake appeared to give his reaction to the doxing by brushing it off on his Instagram Story. The "God's Plan" artist shared a video of himself riding in a car with the top down at night, as he chuckled to himself. He didn't mention the Donda rapper by name, but something clearly tickled his funny bone.

Earlier in the night, he had posted a video of Toronto's CN Tower and Rogers Centre stadium, which suggested he is currently in his hometown.