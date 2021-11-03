Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Wish Kendall Jenner Happy Birthday: See the Sweet Shout-Outs

Kendall Jenner has one more reason to celebrate: It's her birthday!
The model turned 26 on Nov. 3, and her loved ones shared sweet b-day wishes for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
"Mommy" Kris Jenner shared on Instagram, "Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into!!!!"
Kris added, "Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together!! You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!!"
Kendall commented on Kris' post that her mom's beautiful b-day tribute made her "emotional," and the throwback pics captured her "truest self" horseback riding.
Kim Kardashian gushed over "beautiful soul" Kendall on Instagram Stories. "My baby Kenny, you are the cutest, prettiest human soul alive," the SKIMS founder wrote. "You actually aren't real, you['re] so perfect. Happy birthday @kendalljenner, I love you to infinity and beyond."
Kendall's supermodel BFF Gigi Hadid posted a video from the Met Gala, captioning, "Wishing you the happiest birthday and year wenny! @kendalljenner I love youu. Hey monkey."
Khloe Kardashian gave a special shout-out to her "sweet, beautiful" little sister that makes "life feel like magic."
With a series of throwback pics and videos, Khloe captioned, "Kendall, you are one of the most loyal, rare and gentle souls I've ever known. Your spirit is glittering gold, you're magnetic, inspiring, you bring a joy that's so infectious, people always want more of you...I love that no matter what, you have not let anything or anyone take away the magic that is you. The quirks that make you so freaking fabulous!"
Khloe added, "No matter how old you get, I will always be here to validate your dreams, support you in all that you do, love you madly more and more every day. I will give you the love you so freely give to me...May you be spoiled rotten by everyone who knows you today and every day!"
Just this past year, Kendall launched her 818 tequila line, marked her one-year anniversary with NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker and made her return to the runway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
From jet-setting to Italy, double dating with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin during a tropical vacation and channeling Audrey Hepburn at the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall has proved that 2021 is her year.
Kendall's empire has also grown, announcing she is the creative director of FWRD on Sept. 1 in addition to walking the catwalk for the most coveted Fashion Week shows.
Kendall has called the fall her most "favorite time of the year," cozying up to Olympian Devin to also celebrate their back-to-back birthdays, with Devin turning 25 on Oct. 30. "Happy birthday best friend @dbook," Kendall captioned an Instagram tribute.
It seems like these twin flames will keep on burning long after their jack-o'-lanterns have gone out!
In honor of Kendall's birthday, relive her best style moments below.