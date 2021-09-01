Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

Watch : Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement

Kendall Jenner is winning 2021!

The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," Kendall said in a statement today. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands."

Kendall will be in charge of the "look and feel of the site," per a press release, and will also curate her own edit of designers and shoppable trends. The KUWTK alum will also lead New York Fashion Week activations.

"[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways," Kendall additionally told Vogue. "I see this as a great opportunity to put what I've learned into practice, and most likely learn even more."