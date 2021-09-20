Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Enjoy Tropical Getaway With Hailey and Justin Bieber

Watch : Kendall Jenner Reveals Which Niece Has Crush on BF Devin Booker

Double date alert!

After a luxe Mexican getaway in June, BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin jetted off together again for a fun beachfront vacation—except this time, they invited their significant others. Justin Bieber and Kendall's NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, joined the model besties for a post-Met Gala and New York Fashion Week weekend in Jamaica.

Hot off of Justin's sultry performance honoring Hailey at the Met Gala after-party, and Kendall's many runway walks, these A-listers relaxed by the lagoon at a tropical resort. According to a source, the quick trip was to a destination that "they have all been to before," in Goldeneye Jamaica, and the foursome went straight from New York for a three-day vacay. As of Sept. 19, they had all returned home to Los Angeles.

Hailey shared a series of Instagram pics on Sept. 19, showing herself and Justin cozying up by a waterfall, plus paddleboarding down a river and dancing in a rainstorm. Even though Kendall was not included in any of the snapshots, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both "liked" the post, with Kim even commenting with three flame emojis.