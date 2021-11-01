Sophia Grace and Rosie Recreate Their Ellen Looks by Dressing Up as Themselves for Halloween

This one's for the boys with the boomin' system!

Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland didn't need to look far for inspiration this Halloween. The YouTube stars—whose cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral in 2011 and landed them a meeting with the rapper herself and a subsequent gig as red carpet correspondents for The Ellen DeGeneres Show—recreated the looks they wore as kids on the show for the spooky holiday.

In an Instagram photo shared on Sunday, Oct. 31, the pair wore matching white outfits completed with their signature tiaras and tutus. The superstar duo capped off the costume with bejeweled microphones similar to the ones they had previously used while interviewing celebrities.

"Dressing up as ourselves for Halloween @rosiergm," Sophia Grace, 18, wrote in the caption alongside an emoji with the tongue sticking out in her caption.

On her Instagram, Rosie, 15, posted two snapshots of their Halloween celebrations, as well as a video of themselves rapping Nicki's smash hit single.