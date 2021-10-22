Breaking

Brian Laundrie Found Dead
Gabby PetitoKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Her Most Sultry Baby Bump Pic Yet

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, offered a bit of a twist on her typical baby bump updates as she shared a memorable new pic.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 22, 2021 3:04 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis Scott
Watch: Kylie Jenner Bares Baby Bump in RED-HOT Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is getting artistic as she helps fans keep up with her baby bump.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has made a habit of sharing eye-catching images of her bump since announcing the pregnancy last month. Her latest Instagram post is no exception, although it has a bit of a different vibe than what she's shared in recent weeks.

Kylie's new photo shows a silhouette of her body as she runs a hand through her hair, with the shadow revealing her physique. "growing," she simply captioned it, adding a white heart emoji. 

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul shared a shot to Instagram that bared her baby bump in a red skin-tight body suit, complete with matching red stiletto heels and trench coat. The stunning look led some fans to speculate that she might be testing out possible Halloween options ahead of any festivities with daughter Stormi Webster, 3. 

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Check out the latest pic below, and keep scrolling to see her most notable maternity looks. 

Instagram
In Silhouette

Kylie let the shadow do its thing in her Instagram post from Oct. 21, 2021, adding the caption, "growing."

Instagram
Bodysuit Babe

Kylie captioned a red-hot pic with heart and flame emojis, rocking a full-body catsuit and matching trench coat on Oct. 8. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppin'

"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Sept. 24, 2021.

Instagram
Crop Top Selfie

Kylie wore a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat to accentuate her growing baby bump on Sept. 21. 

Instagram
Falling for Fall Fashion

Kylie also declared she's "ready for fall" in this fashionable autumn ensemble.

Instagram
Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Instagram
Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member on Set

2
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

3

See Will Poulter's Transformation as He Prepares for Marvel Role

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member on Set

2
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

3

See Will Poulter's Transformation as He Prepares for Marvel Role

4

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

5

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw