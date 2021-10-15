6 Times TV Shows Replaced Their Characters and Acted Like It Was No Big Deal

Watch : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

It's easy to forget that actors are in fact acting when they do a great job portraying a certain character, but there's no better reality check than a good recasting.

Time and time again, viewers at home have been reminded that TV shows are mere acts of fiction. In Game of Thrones, fans were transported back to the 21st century when they spotted a Starbucks coffee cup, a relic of the modern ages, in a scene of the HBO series. It happened once again in the finale, when people saw not one but two water bottles underneath Samwell Tarly's chair.

But one of the bigger goofs that fans are able to spot is a scheduling conflict. Most recently, it happened when The Baby-Sitters Club's Xochitl Gomez was replaced with Kyndra Sanchez in season two, which premiered on Netflix Oct. 11.

According to Netflix's March press release, Gomez booked a "cool new job" as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and production happened to overlap with filming for the sophomore season.

So, Sanchez has seamlessly stepped into the role and, so far, reviews are positive. One Twitter user even remarked, "It took me like 3 episodes from s2 of the babysitters club to realize they recasted dawn, she's still my best girl tho."