The IRL Love Story Between These Halloweentown Co-Stars Will Make You Swoon

Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, prepare to totally swoon over this Halloweentown couple.

When Kimberly J. Brown, affectionately known as Marnie Piper to legions of people who grew up in the '90s, confirmed she was dating Daniel Kountz—a.k.a. Kal, her nemesis in Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge—in an adorable Instagram post in October 2018, the Internet had a nostalgia-fueled meltdown. It was a storyline meant for a Hallmark Channel movie and fans couldn't get enough of the feuding on-screen co-stars becoming a real-life item that films TikToks and wears matching Halloween costumes.

"It's been pretty fun getting to watch the fans' reactions to it over the years," Brown exclusively told E! News in their first joint interview as a couple. "It cracks us up."

But Brown had no idea just how potent the spell she was casting would be when she posted that photo of her kissing Kountz.