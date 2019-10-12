15 Spooky Secrets About the Halloweentown Franchise Revealed

"Halloween is cool."

21 years ago, Halloweentown debuted on Disney Channel, making it one of the network's first original movies. It quickly became an October tradition for legions of fans, inspiring three follow-up movies, including Halloweentown High, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend.

The third film in the franchise, Halloweentown High followed Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) as she embarked on the mission to bring some of the Halloweentown teens into her real-world high school, all with the help of her beloved grandmother Aggie, played to whimsical perfection by the late Debbie Reynolds.

Given its massive popularity and prime placement on the Disney Channel line-up all month long, it's hard to imagine a time when Halloweentown wasn't a sure thing. But two networks actually passed on the fantasy series that offered a glimpse into what exactly monsters, witches and warlocks do every other day of the year when they aren't running amok on All Hallow's Eve.