Could There Be a Halloweentown Reboot? Phillip Van Dyke Tells All

Being normal is vastly overrated.

Then again, for Halloweentown star Phillip Van Dyke, who played the goblin Luke in the first two films, normal is exactly what he wanted to be. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the San Francisco native shared that although he left the Hollywood limelight behind shortly after 2001's Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, he's now made his way back to the franchise, by way of the Spirit of Halloweentown festival in St. Helens, OR.

"In my early twenties, we didn't have social media like we do today," the 36-year-old explained. "So I don't know if I even realized the level—the following—that these films had."

Now, thanks to social media, kids who grew up watching Disney Channel Original Movies on Friday nights can interact with the stars they watched as kids. And praise the Cromwell magic for that, because where would we be without Marnie...er, Kimberly J. Brown's Halloweentown TikToks?