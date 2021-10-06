Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!
Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
"We're on the same page about where we want to live, how we want to do it," Joe exclusively gushed to E! News on Oct. 6. "Right now we're going back and forth from Chicago and Toronto, and then we plan on moving in together in the spring. That will either be Chicago, Toronto, or potentially New York. But we will be on the East Coast."
Even the Big Apple would be a great compromise: "Everything's like an hour away, which makes it a lot easier," Joe said.
Serena revealed, "It keeps us close to our families but gives a couple options to be flexible, depending what works best at the time."
Joe later joked with his bride-to-be by his side, "Right now we're figuring out where we want to go to dinner tonight, because we have yet to go to a restaurant in public. That is our number one."
For Serena, it may not have been love at first sight, but she did know soon after telling Joe she was falling for him that they were destined to head down the aisle. "I was like, ‘We're going to leave here together. We're going to fall in love with each other and this is going to be it,'" Serena reflected. "The morning of fantasy suites, thinking like—this is so cheesy but like, ‘Yeah, I'm going to marry him, he is the one.'"
Serena was a frontrunner on Matt James' Bachelor season before exiting after the Hometown dates. Joe previously was a BiP staple after starting a relationship with Kendall Long during season five in 2018.
While Kendall returned to Paradise this season, Joe explained that her presence did not sway his decision to propose to Serena—not even her last minute blessing on the finale. "I think it was unfortunate timing," Joe admitted. "I had closure going into that. Really all that was on my mind was the ring in my back pocket and Serena. I wish Kendall nothing but the best but it was a quick and awkward conversation."
Now, the only other Bachelor alums on Serena and Joe's minds are who they plan to double date with!
"Abigail [Heringer] is one of my closest friends, so as much as her and Noah [Erb] didn't work out on the show, I'm really happy to see them back together," Serena dished.
Joe added, "I just have got to go with Kenny [Braasch] and Mari [Pepin]. Kenny, he just cracks me up, and you know what? He lives like five minutes from me."
Plus, fellow engaged couple Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian made "huge" history being the first Black Bachelor couple. "I'm super happy for them," Serena noted. "I can tell how much they love each other."
Just don't expect to see Joe and Serena's wedding on TV.
"I think we've shared so much of our relationship with the world more than the average person would," Serena continued. "We haven't really talked about that, it's a little down the road. But I think the wedding will probably be a little more private than the rest of our relationship has been."
Instead, she's looking forward to watching bestie Michelle Young be the Bachelorette. "Michelle is a very good friend of mine. I am so excited for her season," Serena concluded. "I'm excited that ours is over and that we're done and I can't wait to sit there and watch hers. She's going to be a phenomenal Bachelorette too, I just know it."
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.