All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Finale

Things got real during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale. Some of the strongest couples split up while others committed to continue their relationships away from the beach. The episode was full of heartbreak, confusion, and of course, some fashionable beach attire.
We can't wait to see which relationships last from this season, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for vacation style inspo or to get ahead for next summer.
We will keep track of all the looks from the latest episode throughout the night and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Amazon, ASOS, and more.
Maurissa Gunn wore this icy blue, silk mini dress to the rose ceremony. She's not the only one who rocked this dress during BIP Season 7 though. Deandra Kanu rocked this number in red a couple of weeks ago.
Zaful V Neck Slip Short Dress
You can never go wrong with a classic slip dress. If you've always wanted to try a slip dress, this one is great deal and available in 36 different colors, including the blue from the episode.
Becca Kufrin's black dress was far from basic. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit brought some glam to the rose ceremony.
ASOS Design Tall Tie Back Beach Maxi Dress With Twist Front Detail in Black
This is a great dress for all of the tall girls out there. This dress is so worth making plans for.
Tia Booth's mini, body con dress was white hot for the rose ceremony.
ASOS Design Bonded Linen Corset Seamed Wrap Mini Dress in Ivory
This body con mini dress has a low v-neckline, wide straps, a corset fit at the top and a wrap skirt at the bottom.
